Parents turn to acupuncture to help children cope with depression and anxiety

"When it comes to kids with acupuncture, we have to be careful because kids are often nervous about needles. Acupuncture, historically, has really used needles in order to stimulate, those acupuncture pressure points across the body, but what they're realizing and the science is showing to be as effective, is using alternative ways to stimulate for kids. So, there are acupuncture pressure points in the ear that they can use to stimulate the ear. There is a suction that they can use to just stimulate blood flow and you know to trigger those acupuncture pressure points, and then there's also some places that are used in kind of a low level nonpainful electrical current to really stimulate those acupuncture pressure points," Kohli said.