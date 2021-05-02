Parents should be wary of underage drinking during Super Bowl Sunday

Central Arkansas substance abuse specialists are reminding parents that alcohol may be more accessible to minors during events like the Super Bowl.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Super Bowl Sunday can be a time to hang out with family and friends, and often, alcohol is involved too. That’s why central Arkansas substance abuse specialists are warning parents to be on the lookout for underage drinking.

“A lot of those things occur during these events, like Super Bowl and so forth. We are so concerned about access,” said Joyce Raynor, the Executive Director for Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits.

Many substance abuse prevention advocates are warning that Super Bowl Sunday can be an event where minors will be exposed to alcohol.

“We are concerned that there might be a lot of alcohol at home which will lead to accessibility and availability,” said Chuks Odor, the Program Manager at the University Of Arkansas Little Rock Center for Prevention and Training.

"It is a big celebration, it's the Super Bowl, and I think they're going to have to monitor their alcohol in their house," said Darla Kelsay the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator, UALR MidSOUTH Center for Prevention and Training.

That exposure often leads to teens trying alcohol for the first time.

“Most of the time, it is either being accessed at home or through friends,” said Kelsay.

Drinking could be considered as an inevitable rite of passage to many, but could end up being a serious problem for many.

“Alcohol can be a gateway drug that will lead to so many other drugs,” said Raynor.

“We know that the earlier initiation of drinking or other substance use can lead to addiction,” said Kelsay.

“The longer youth is able to restrain or you are able to help your youth understand the dangers of alcohol, the less likely they are to be addicted to it over a lifetime,” said Derreck Newby, the Prevention Manager for Partnerships for Success.

This year, COVID could also be adding to the variables.

“All the mental stress that’s been brought by the pandemic, there’s so much to consider right now,” said Raynor.

You may be asking, what can you do to stop such a risky behavior?

“Talk to them. You may see them as youth and teens, but believe me, they understand,” said Tanesha Barnes, the Substance Abuse Prevention Director for the State of Arkansas.

Talking to the other adults at your Super Bowl celebration is also advised.

“Not just talk to your kids, also talk to the adults who are coming so that everybody will keep an eye on where the adult beverages are,” said Odor.

Underage drinking can also bring legal consequences, not only for the minors, but also for the adult providing the beverages.

“They have to be 21 to let their kids drink, and if they are providing alcohol to underage youth, they can be fined for social hosting,” said Kelsay.

These specialists say something as simple as just a conversation, can stop a lifetime of substance abuse.

“It’s called ‘Talk, They Hear You.’ It is actually a tool kit for parents to go and review to help them learn to talk to their kids about underage drinking,” they said.