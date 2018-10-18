LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Some doctors are saying more parents are scrambling to pediatric clinics across the state to get their children the Flu vaccine.

This comes a day after THV11 reported the state’s first flu-related death, which the person did not have a flu shot.

Dr. Jerry Byrum located at All for Kids Pediatric Clinic believes last year’s deadly flu season caught the attention of parents, leading them to health clinics much earlier this year than in years past.

"We are definitely giving more, so more people are getting it,” said Byrum. “I think it was scary last year, I think it's helping people to really want to get their flu shots.”

His team of nurses has already given nearly 200 more flu shots compared to this time last year.

“The flu can be catastrophic, that's the idea,” said Byrum. “You don't want your child to die from the flu."

Byrum believes parents across the state are catching on to the severity of the virus, especially after 227 people in Arkansas died from the flu last year.

Moms and dads are not taking any chances.

"We usually wait until November to get the flu shot," said a Little Rock mother who took two of her children to get a flu shot Thursday, "but we did get encouraged to get it early this year because the flu has already started.”

If you haven't made your trip to a health clinic yet, don’t worry.

"It's really good for 6 months after getting it," said Byrum, "so if you do the math we are good into April if you get your vaccine in October, so this is really a great time to get your flu shot.”

Your kiddos might not take the poke so well, but the tiny pinch could save their lives.

“My son is more at risk than we are, getting sick and getting the flu is no joke,” said John Neal, a parent. “It’s a life or death situation.”

Although Byrum hasn't seen positive flu cases yet at his clinic, others have.

According to Cheryl Arnold with Central Arkansas Pediatric Clinic in Bryant, they have already given 1,650 flu shots this season, significantly more than this time last year.

Arnold said they have already has several positive flu cases there.

