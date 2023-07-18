North Little Rock police respond to heat-related illnesses

With temperatures nearing triple digits, North Little Rock police have received several calls to check on people.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the excessive heat continues in Arkansas, the concern of staying healthy and hydrated does too.

Several emergency response agencies are seeing calls of heat-related illnesses.

MEMS in Little Rock has had eight heat-related illness calls in the past week.

The North Little Rock Police Department has also responded to these situations.

"I can say we've had a few calls of welfare checks of subjects laying on the ground," NLRPD Lt. Amy Cooper said. "Just earlier [we got a call] about a subject sitting under a tree with a car broke down."

These calls are coming as temperatures near triple digits.

"When it does get hot, there is a concern, and people tend to call when someone appears to be in distress," Cooper said.

According to North Little Rock police, the most recent calls have not resulted in any medical issues. However, NLRPD will call for assistance from MEMS if needed.

While the temperatures remain this high, it's critical to stay hydrated. Experts said people should drink at least one 16-ounce water bottle every hour spent outside.

The North Little Rock Police Department said people should check on those around them during extreme heat.

"We ask and encourage anyone who has neighbors, maybe those who are disabled, or even friends and family who may have medical conditions who could be affected by the heat, to check on them regularly," said Lt. Cooper.