FORT SMITH, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Department of Health is warning anyone who may have eaten at the Fort Smith Red Lobster on Rogers Avenue between July 19 and Aug. 4 should seek vaccination immediately if they have never received a hepatitis A vaccine.

An employee tested positive for the virus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek care immediately.

Typical symptoms of hep A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain or jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The ADH is planning hep A vaccination clinics in Sebastian County. Clinic details will be released soon.

For more information about hep A, please visit the ADH website.

