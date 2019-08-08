According to the Arkansas Department of Health, an employee of the J Mart Diner in Redfield tested positive for hepatitis A.

The ADH warns anyone who ate at the J Mart Diner from July 17 through August 2 should seek vaccination immediately if they have not been vaccinated against hep A.

Since February 2018, 393 cases have been reported as part of this outbreak.

There will be clinics hosted at the Grant and Jefferson County Local Health Units tomorrow, August 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit ADH's website that explains everything you need to know about the virus.