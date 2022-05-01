ADH sends warning after employee tests positive for Hepatitis A at Russellville Wendy's

ADH issued a warning to those who have eaten at a Russellville Wendy's between Dec. 12, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022 after an employee tested positive for Hep. A.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health sent out a warning on Wednesday after an employee at a Wendy's in Russellville tested positive for Hepatitis A.

According to reports, the Wendy's is located at 721 North Arkansas Ave. and officials encourage anyone who ate at the restaurant between the dates of Dec. 12, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022 to seek medical attention if they're unvaccinated against Hep A or are unsure of their vaccination status against the virus.

Some of the most common symptoms of Hep. A that you should look out for are:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea or dark urine

Joint paint

Jaundice

The department of health put out the following recommendations for those who have eaten at the Russellville Wendy's between in that time frame, but are without symptoms:

Under one year of age: these people are too young to be vaccinated and may wish to seek out immune globulin from a health care provider.

these people are too young to be vaccinated and may wish to seek out immune globulin from a health care provider. One year or older: If you have never been vaccinated for Hep. A, you should seek out vaccination from a health care provider. Those who are pregnant, have chronic illness or liver disease are especially encouraged to consult with their doctor.

Health officials say that local pharmacies will likely be able to provide vaccination, but urge patients to call in advance to ensure that the vaccine is in stock.

Those wanting to get vaccinated against Hep. A can also schedule an appointment with the Pope County Local Health Unit at 479-968-6004.

The virus continues to be a problem for Arkansas, who saw 390 cases of Hep. A in 2020 and 467 cases in 2021, according to provisional data.

While there aren't specified treatment for the virus after you've contracted it, vaccination is a way that Arkansans can prevent themselves from catching it, along with a medicine called immune globulin.

Health officials in the state, like Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, ADH Chief Medical Officer, are urging Arkansans to get vaccinated against the virus.