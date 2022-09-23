Prescott pharmacy to host free mammogram testing event

Express Rx of Prescott will partner with CHI St. Vincent during October to bring their mobile mammography unit bus out in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The 'Meet Me at the Pharmacy' event will have CHI St. Vincent's mobile mammography unit bus onsite from 10-5 p.m. on October 6, 2022.

To be eligible for a mammogram, you must be 35 years or older.

The event will be open to the public, and while appointments are not required to receive a mammogram, they are encouraged. You can call (501) 622-2174 to make an appointment.

Additionally, the pharmacy will also be offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters that day. Senior flu shots will also be available for those 65 and up.

To be eligible for the flu vaccine, recipients must be 9 years of age or older.

The event will be held at Express Rx of Prescott, located at 1430 W. 1st Street, Prescott, AR 71857.