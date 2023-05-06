Pulaski County Jail, Quorum Court at odds over money for mental health

The Pulaski County jail wants funds to improve inmate mental health, but the sheriff's department said they requested funds from the quorum court and were denied.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office explained that inmate mental health is top of mind for them currently— but funds aren't available to them to fix it.

"The fact of the matter is that this is a need, it's gonna remain a need, it's always been a need, and the Sheriff reached out to try and alleviate the problem," Chief Deputy Charles Hendricks at the Pulaski County Jail said.

He's not the only one that has been focusing on the issue.

"Once they get here, they're dependent on us to help them when they can't," Letoree Jackson, a Mental Health Coordinator for Turn Key at the jail, said.

For context, she explained that in January 2022, they had around 1,700 patient assessments. This past January, that number jumped up to nearly 3,500.

"There's a need that's there that's very pronounced," Jackson added.

Hendricks said they went to the Pulaski County Quorum Court for additional funds and were denied.

Phil Stowers is on the quorum court and voted no.

"The contract was signed, the commitment was made, and then that was brought to us," he explained.

Stowers also explained that he voted no because things were out of order.

"I felt that the Sheriff's Office put the cart before the horse," he said.

He said the Sheriff's Office signed a contract, that promised $2.2 million dollars before they approached the quorum court for appropriation of funds.

Hendricks said they did do that, and that it is what was needed.

"It couldn't have been done any other way," he said. "The budget was due in September, this wasn't awarded until November, we couldn't do it any other way."

While the money is top of mind for all involved, Jackson said there's another group that needs to be considered— and that's the ones who still need the help.