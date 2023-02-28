UAMS research shows increase in suicides among Black Arkansans

Mental health challenges continue to affect Arkansans as one assistant professor with UAMS has noticed a worrisome trend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A team of researchers from the College of Public Health at UAMS is noticing an upward trend in suicides among Black Arkansans.

Since the onset of the pandemic, mental health has become a top priority for many Americans.

Dr. Austin Porter, an Assistant Professor in Health Policy and Management at the College of Public Health at UAMS, is investigating a startling trend in Arkansas.

"We looked at suicide and found that more Black Arkansans are dying from suicide than what we've noticed in the past," Porter said.

He believes there are several reasons, including undue stress, the loss of a job, or even a loved one.

According to Porter's research, the state saw a 55% increase in the suicide rate among Black Arkansans between 2019 and 2020.

Through his studies, Porter also found that the average age of Black Arkansans dying by suicide dropped from 44 years old in 2015 to 31 years old in 2020.

"We're still doing research in that area to find out some of the root causes associated with it," Porter said.

Porter and the research team have looked into the trends since late 2022. He said the data comes from hospitals and vital records.

"How many Arkansans are going to the emergency department due to suicide attempts?" Porter said. "How many people are admitted into hospitals due to suicide attempts?"

Porter said that these disturbing trends are painting a clearer picture of why destigmatizing mental health is crucial. Furthermore, he said the best way to seek change is by addressing it.

"It makes us strong and makes us aware to know that this is an issue," Porter said. "We need to get ourselves checked out on a routine basis."

The College of Public Health is in the process of securing funding to continue the research.