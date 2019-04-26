On Saturday, April 26, cities across the U.S. will participate in the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. It’s all in an effort to put a stop to opioid abuse.

The national initiative makes it easy to safely dispose of unused narcotics. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people will be able to collect any unused drugs from their medicine cabinet and take them to one of more than one hundred locations in Arkansas where they will be properly discarded.

“Over 60% of the prescription drugs that are abused in our state come from our homes,” State Drug Director Kirk Lane said.

He also said keeping those drugs in your medicine cabinet can be dangerous.

“Sometimes the dependency to opioids only takes one or two times of using that opioid,” Lane said.

That’s why it’s so important to get rid of unused prescriptions.

“Sometimes people come into your home unwantedly and look through your medicine cabinet so take those prescriptions, especially like opioids and lock them up like you would a firearm or jewelry or something like that,” Lane said.

But, flushing them can be just as harmful.

“If you flush the medications down the toilet or down the drain then it gets back to the collection system and there are certain ingredients within those prescriptions that’s not treated by the biological system and it can end up in our waterways,” Kenetta Ridgell, Communications and Outreach Supervisor at the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority said.

RELATED: How to safely throw out old or unused medications

She said throwing those medications in the trash will be just as destructive.

“It eventually ends up in landfills and if it’s the landfills, then that medication can also seep into the soil, which gets into our ground water, which also eventually ends up in our waterways,” Ridgell said.

You can find the nearest disposal location on this website.