LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The health department predicts we have a little over a month to go until flu season is officially here and schools are preparing for what is to come.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, last year’s flu season was one of the worst on record in Arkansas. Over 200 people died from the virus.

"Flu season can be unpredictable. and we really want people to be protected this year,” Director of immunizations Jennifer Dillaha said.

Dillaha said the department is encouraging everyone to get their flu shots as early as possible – especially children.

"School children are very efficient transmitters of the flu virus,” she said.

Dillaha said children are more likely to spread the virus when they come home from school. The vaccine can help diminish symptoms.

"With children getting the vaccine, it also dampens the circulation of the flu in the community so they're not likely to bring it home to young siblings and their grandparents,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha also said the flu season never really ended. She said the department saw a few cases of the flu this summer.

Crystal Brown is the school nurse at Pinewood Elementary in Jacksonville. She said the school is also taking extra precautions making sure everything is extra clean.

"I provide information to all classrooms on good hand washing and things students can do to prevent spreading germs. Keeping extra germ x in the classroom, extra Lysol,” Brown said.

Brown said last year’s flu season at the school wiped out a lot of kids.

"I had a lot of kids who did have the flu but never actually developed a fever,” Brown said.

Brown said the health department comes to the school every year to give flu shots to students during school. Parents just have to sign a consent form and the health department will provide the vaccine for free.

"I just encourage all the parents at all schools if they have a flu vaccination for them to let them vaccinate your child or to take them to get vaccinated for the flu season,” Brown said.

Brown said the consent forms for the shot will start going out next month.

The health department will start going around to schools the first week of October.

© 2018 KTHV