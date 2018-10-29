LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Another flu-related death is reported in Arkansas.

This is the second flu-related death for the state this year. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Arkansas Department of Health reported the first flu death in the state.

Both deaths were people ranging from ages 45 to 64.

The flu is a major concern for the ADH, especially after the high number of flu deaths reported last year.

