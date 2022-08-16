Become a 'Blood Donor Hero' at Sherwood blood drive

A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A blood drive will be hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute and the City of Sherwood on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood.

Donors will receive a 'Blood Donor Hero' t-shirt along with one free entry ticker to Magic Springs Water & Theme Park.

Pre-donation health questions can be filled out in advance using Donor Express— this can help donors save up to 15 minutes during their appointment.

Donor Express must be completed on the same day as the blood drive.

When you arrive, staff will review the questions with you and administer various health checks. Be sure to have a photo ID ready— this is required to donate.

The blood donation process will take about an hour to complete.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelet donations can be made as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Each donation can save the lives of up to three patients.

Donors 16 and younger at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission in order to donate blood.

17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, and donors 18 and up must weigh at least 110 pounds.

To view additional eligibility requirements, visit arkbi.org or call (877) 340-8777.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online or by calling (501) 835-6893. There is free entry to all appointments.