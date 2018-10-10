LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Today is World Mental Health Day and a Little Rock non-profit is working to create change.
The STARR Coalition works to increase communication and partnerships with stakeholders.
This would leave thousands of Arkansans without treatment.
The group launched the ARmindsMatter campaign along with concerned community members.
The STARR Coalition holds a schizophrenia audio simulation, so people can experience what it is like to live with schizophrenia and do basic life tasks.
They hope this simulation will be eye-opening to those who don’t live with mental illness.