LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Today is World Mental Health Day and a Little Rock non-profit is working to create change.

The STARR Coalition works to increase communication and partnerships with stakeholders. Staff said recent changes in the state could lead to many mental health systems closing.

This would leave thousands of Arkansans without treatment.

The group launched the ARmindsMatter campaign along with concerned community members. By educating the community, they hope to change the stigma surrounding mental health so that there are more conversations about it.

The STARR Coalition holds a schizophrenia audio simulation, so people can experience what it is like to live with schizophrenia and do basic life tasks.

They hope this simulation will be eye-opening to those who don’t live with mental illness.

