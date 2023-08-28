Beginning of Arkansas school year raises health concerns amid COVID uptick

As students reunite and educators settle into the new school year, the state's top medical experts are watching closely for any signs of a COVID-19 resurgence.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've been following the development of a new vaccine for COVID-19, and it's now expected to be released in mid-September.

The vaccine will include the most recent strain of coronavirus that is currently circulating in the United States.

According to local medical professionals, this news comes at a good time— with schools back in session, there have been concerns regarding the recent upward trend in COVID-19 in Arkansas.

According to Dr. Robert Hopkins, Director of the Infectious Diseases Department at UAMS Medical Center, the rise in cases coinciding with the new school year is reason to be cautious.

“I think we're in a challenging situation with COVID," he explained. "Right now, I would say in Arkansas, in August of 2023, COVID is a significant concern."

Pediatrician Dr. Josh Lyon agreed, adding that his clinic has already noticed an uptick in the number of young people contracting COVID-19.

“Week over week, we’re starting to see a 10% increase," Dr. Lyon described.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, COVID-19 cases leveled off during the summer before rising around the beginning of July.

However, a new graph with data through August 22 showed cases statewide jumping by more than 5,000 in the one-month period.

Dr. Hopkins has a daughter in 8th grade, and said he’s aware that schools can be breeding grounds for any illness— and that's where the responsibility of parents becomes paramount.

“I’m concerned not only about the transmission piece, but we need to re-emphasize to our parents and to our schools, if your kid is sick, keep them home," he said.

He added that the new vaccine is in the final stages of FDA approval and should be available within weeks after the CDC issues vaccine administration guidelines.

Dr. Hopkins also reiterated that this latest vaccine is designed to guard against the current strain.

“It's based on one of the Omicron variants that's been circulating more recently. And so hopefully it’s going to provide better protection than the previous vaccine," he explained.

In Arkansas, however, vaccine rates are lower than optimal. While an estimated 55% of Arkansans have had the initial COVID-19 vaccine series, far fewer have received boosters.

“We have an awful lot of folks who have not been vaccinated against COVID at all. Folks who have not had the vaccination are encouraged to go out and get a vaccine today so they can start developing protection," Dr. Hopkins said.