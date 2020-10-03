LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas political and health officials have told the state's nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus.

"It's only a matter of time, folks, until we have one," said State Rep. Jack Ladyman at a news conference. "We will have one."

Ladyman and State Sen. Missy Irvin co-chair the Joint Committee on Public Safety. They called the news briefing before convening the committee's latest meeting with coronavirus on the top of the agenda.

For lawmakers, the delicate balance between getting prepared and avoiding a panic continues.

"We don't need to run out and buy toilet paper and gloves and masks," Ladyman said. "That only makes the situation worse."

The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities.

"What we're asking for the public to do right now is to not visit a long-term care facility if you have been sick," said Rachel Bunch, the executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, which represents nursing home operators.

Visitors will be asked if they've been to countries with a sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19. The screening procedures will also include temperature checks for visitors and staff.

RELATED: State of Arkansas directs nursing homes to conduct coronavirus screenings

"Family members that want to visit can contact the facility for other options," Bunch said. "Facilities can help make things available such as phone calls, text messages and emails. Social media outreach is available."

Some hospitals have begun screening visitors and asking those who have been sick to stay away. The head of the state's hospital association added guidance to members of the public as facilities prepare for infected patients.

"Unless you are experiencing symptoms of a medical emergency please do not come and see us," said Jodiane Tritt, Executive Vice President of the Arkansas Hospital Association, asking people to see primary care providers for screenings and other routine exams and tests rather than coming to an emergency department.

Health department chief Dr. Nate Smith told the committee that about 100 recent travelers are being closely monitored and that so far, none have come back positive.

Lawmakers and media asked if Arkansas had enough testing kits after lags in other parts of the country led to a delay in getting a true picture of the possible spread. Dr. Smith said the state has about 2,000 test kits.

The doctor overseeing the outbreak response reiterated what patients should be on the lookout for and how to get help.

RELATED: Searcy couple quarantined on cruise ship after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus

"We would encourage them rather than going to their local health unit, to go to their provider and to call ahead," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. "A patient will get a mask to keep others protected from the droplets that carry the virus."

Dr. Dillaha spelled out the procedure for how a patient will be isolated when they present to a health care provider. She added anyone who shows up at a local county health unit would be masked and her office would be contacted to get the patient to a facility.