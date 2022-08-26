How parents can help students still experiencing social anxiety as result of the COVID pandemic

“A lot of times, what you’ll see is physical complaints. My tummy hurts. I’ve got a headache,” said Emily Vanderpool., Germantown Behavioral Solutions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most children in our region are about three weeks into the school year. While we are on the better end of the pandemic, there are still some effects lingering.

More than a year into the return and the effects of the pandemic are still prevalent - like social anixiety.

“I saw a lot of student avoidant behaviors, a lot of anxiety,” said Emily Vanderpool, Germantown Behavioral Solutions Owner and Director.

Germantown Behavioral Solutions helps children grow socially.

Although many children have already completed a year of in-person learning, some are still struggling.

“I’m still hearing cases of it currently that people who took a break during the pandemic, and maybe just didn’t feel safe sending their kids back after that next year, so their kids are, for the first time, being reintegrated back into the schools,” said Vanderpool.

Some students are showing social anxiety behaviors.

“A lot of times, what you’ll see is physical complaints. My tummy hurts. I’ve got a headache. I don’t feel well,” said Vanderpool. “Older children might be a little more defiant with it. They might just refuse to go, refuse to get out of bed. They’re slow moving in the mornings. It can even turn into arguments.”

There are ways to make children more comfortable. Vanderpool said it is better to start sooner rather than later.

“Validation is really important, especially when they’re first coming into my office, to know that they’re being listened to and taken seriously,” said Vanderpool.

After validating, Vanderpool encouraged explaining why avoidance is not the answer.

“In fact, that just perpetuates the anxiety. The reality is we can’t avoid going into public,” said Vanderpool.

Then, she develops individual plans which can include teaching by instruction and social exercises with therapists and peers.

Teachers can also take steps while in school.

“If you’re having a student with social anxiety, the worst thing you can do is call them out in front of the class or draw attention to them,” said Vanderpool.

She said it is best to quietly and subtly pull the student aside to address the issue. Remember, patience is key.