LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. The breakout of COVID-19 will not help those numbers.

With many feeling especially isolated and alone right now, it's important to remember to make mental health a priority. There are several ways to take care of your mental health.

Here is a list of resources:

NAMI Arkansas-- The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Arkansas strives to educate, advocate, and support. The non-profit offers educational programs, virtual support groups, and a toll-free helpline: (800) 844-0381.

211-- The free telephone service connects individuals in need to important community services in the state of Arkansas. It's a direct link between people in need and those who can give help. The phone service is open 24/7.

BHS Arkansas-- Behavior Health Services of Arkansas provides treatment that focuses on a wide range of emotional and behavioral issues and contemporary work, school, or family problems. Their services are now being provided through telehealth.

AFSP Arkansas-- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers an interactive screening program as a safe and confidential way for individuals to take a brief screening for stress, depression, and other mental health conditions, and receive a personal response from a program counselor within the mental health services available to them.

Betterhelp.com-- Betterhelp offers affordable, private online counseling with a licensed, professional therapist that you can message whenever you want through their website or app.

