Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to provide time off, compensation for miscarriages & stillbirths

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, along with Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), has introduced a bill to give paid time off work, and compensation, to mothers who suffer the loss of a child in the womb.

The bill is called the HEALING Mothers and Fathers Act ( Helping with Equal Access to leave and Investing in Needs for Grieving for Mothers and Fathers Act). In its current form, the bill would amend the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Along with paid time off work, the bill would also establish a $3,600 refundable tax credit for women that suffer miscarriages or stillbirths. A family would be eligible for the tax credit if a stillbirth certificate has been issued for the child.

"No amount of money can heal the unexpected loss of a child, but parents must be given time to mourn," said Cotton. "Our bill will ensure families are given the resources and support they need to recover."

While the bill benefits women who experience a miscarriage or abortion, it also blocks abortion providers from receiving Title X funds.

Cotton says the HEALING Mothers and Fathers Act mimics a bill introduced in Arkansas called Paisley's Law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law in 2021.