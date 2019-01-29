The Arkansas Dept. of Health reports the highest level of flu activity, as the nation enters epidemic territory for the first time this season.

Two Arkansans died last week of the flu, both middle-aged adults. Their deaths bring the season’s total to 17 deaths in Arkansas. The epidemic has led at least one Arkansas school district to close for a week.

This news follows an early-January drop-off in the flu that had some wondering if the season had fizzled out. Weather is thought to affect the spread of influenza, as cold temps help the virus infect new people.

As the arctic air continues to sweep through Arkansas, doctors once again urge people to get the shot. Doctors are asking parents to get their children vaccinated as well.