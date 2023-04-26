UAMS researcher receives $3M grant for cancer treatment development

Hong-yu Li, a researcher at UAMS's Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, received a $3.19 million grant to help advance therapeutic treatments for cancer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hong-yu Li, Ph.D., a researcher with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at UAMS, recently received a five-year $3.19 million grant.

The grant came from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to help work toward advancing therapeutic treatments for certain types of cancer.

Li is the Helen Adams and Arkansas Research Alliance Endowed Chair in Drug Discovery and a professor in the UAMS College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. He also leads the Cancer Therapeutics Research Program at the Cancer Institute.

Li’s research is focused on treatment involving cancer of the brain, breast, stomach and intestines, head and neck, and skin as well as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

In his research, he designs and synthesizes small molecules through a variety of approaches, with the goal of developing new agents for cancer treatments.

The new grant will support the study, “Drug Development of Skp2 PROTACs in Cancer,” with Li as its principal investigator.

Li’s work targets Skp2 SCF complex E3 ligase, which is a highly validated drug target for cancer. Since E3 ligases are dedicated to controlling cell development, targeting them helps provide more strategies for cancer treatment.

“Skp2 E3 ligase has a broad implication in cancer, especially for advanced human metastatic cancer,” Li explained. “With this new funding, we will be able to advance therapeutics to treat advanced cancer.”

Li has been working to enhance molecular cancer treatment therapy by PROTAC technology, a rapidly evolving treatment in clinical trials.

PROTACs, or Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras, are genetically engineered molecular compounds that bridge cancer-causing proteins with E3-ligase that seek to destroy them.

Li’s team discovered a potent PROTAC for Skp2 by improving its therapeutic window more than a hundredfold.

While further evaluation and refinements are needed, Li expressed his optimism that the resulting clinical candidates will be advanced into Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cancer.