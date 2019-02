LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — February is American Heart Month, and to mark the occasion, babies in the NICU department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences got little red caps on Feb. 1!

The knitted caps look cute and warm, but they also remind people that congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the country.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans.