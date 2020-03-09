UAMS offering community mindfulness-based stress reduction course

UAMS hopes to help Arkansans manage stress through a new community course in mindfulness-based stress reduction.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Life is presenting people with unique challenges right now. UAMS hopes to help Arkansans manage stress through a new community course in mindfulness-based stress reduction.

The eight-week online course offered by the university's Mindfulness Program starts September 29.

Feliciano “Pele” Yu Jr., M.D. will teach the classes. He is a professor of pediatrics, biomedical informatics and public health at UAMS and associate director of the Mindfulness Program.

"There's a lot of physiologic-type benefits, so your body, in terms of stress and anxiety. It's just general wholesomeness of mental health," Yu said.

According to UAMS, participants will learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength, and peace while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness, and pain.