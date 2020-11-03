PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to press releases from both the University of Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff School District, all institutions are taking necessary precautions after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday afternoon.

UAPB said they have been working proactively since the first case was reported in the U.S. Chancellor Alexander convened a Coronavirus Response Team to coordinate activities that support the health and well-being of university stakeholders.

The university is urging the campus community to follow CDC guidelines for prevention.

In a release from the school district, the district said they are closely monitoring the situation.

The release said the janitorial staff and maintenance department will be sanitizing the campuses on a daily basis. They will also:

Ensure all restrooms are continuously stocked with soap and paper towels, and encourage students and staff to wash hands frequently.



Ensure principals and school nurses have the resources and guidance needed to detect and report symptoms exhibited at school and provide approved health guidance for any affected individuals.



Work closely with the Jefferson County Health Department and the Arkansas Department of Health to continuously update our protocols as the situation continues.

Provide ongoing communication to families staff, and our patrons as new developments are learned.



