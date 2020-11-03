PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to press releases from both the University of Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff School District, all institutions are taking necessary precautions after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday afternoon.
UAPB said they have been working proactively since the first case was reported in the U.S. Chancellor Alexander convened a Coronavirus Response Team to coordinate activities that support the health and well-being of university stakeholders.
The university is urging the campus community to follow CDC guidelines for prevention.
In a release from the school district, the district said they are closely monitoring the situation.
The release said the janitorial staff and maintenance department will be sanitizing the campuses on a daily basis. They will also:
- Ensure all restrooms are continuously stocked with soap and paper towels, and encourage students and staff to wash hands frequently.
- Ensure principals and school nurses have the resources and guidance needed to detect and report symptoms exhibited at school and provide approved health guidance for any affected individuals.
- Work closely with the Jefferson County Health Department and the Arkansas Department of Health to continuously update our protocols as the situation continues.
- Provide ongoing communication to families staff, and our patrons as new developments are learned.
