LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — States that expanded Medicaid showed a significant reduction in low-birth-weight and preterm births for black infants, but no significant difference in those rates overall, researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) report in an article that was published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Clare Brown, Ph.D./MPH is an instructor in the UAMS College of Public Health and the study’s lead author.

“I think just based on the study's results you can see the impact that policies can have on health outcomes and on population health,” Brown said.

The study examined 15.6 million births from 2011 to 2016 in states that expanded Medicaid and states that did not expand Medicaid. The data came from 18 states that expanded Medicaid and 17 states that did not.

“The important thing to highlight here is that without a doubt, the biggest declines were in outcomes for black infants,” said Mick Tilford, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management in the College of Public Health and co-author on the study.

“Medicaid expansion means continued health insurance for many low-income women. Insurance can lead to healthier mothers, and healthier mothers can lead to healthier babies.”

For more information on the study and its findings, click here to view a media release published by UAMS.