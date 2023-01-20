Virus levels declining in Arkansas

RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season.

However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, they are all at decreased levels, but we could see a second wave of flu if type B starts to spread.

Data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a new COVID-19 subvariant has just become the No. 1 strain.

"Is it drastically more infectious? No, not necessarily, but it is more infectious and that's why it has taken over some parts of the country and is on the rise here," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, Medical Director for Immunizations at the Department of Health.

If you get sick and you need to get tested, there are now drive-thru locations that can swab for all three viruses.

Through Natural State Laboratories there are testing sites in West Little Rock behind 10 Fitness and downtown off 12th Street.

Baptist Health in Little Rock will also test for multiple viruses.

If you are sick with COVID-19, stay isolated for at least five days from the time symptoms appear.

If you are sick with RSV or the flu, you can resume normal activities at a quicker rate.