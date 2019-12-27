LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Urgent care clinics in Arkansas have seen more sneezing, coughing patients in their waiting rooms as a result of the flu.

A.R.C. Express Walk-in Clinic in Little Rock is one of them.

Donna Wright, nurse practitioner and owner of A.R.C. Express said with holiday travel, the flu has spiked, making for a busy week.

"We definitely have people coming in every day,” said Wright.

From holiday gatherings in Texas to back home in Little Rock, Amanda Daniell feels under the weather and thinks she may have brought the flu home with her.

"I just started feeling bad. I just wanted to come in and check to see if I have the flu. If so, if I can get medicine or not,” said Daniell.

Daniell visited Wright’s walk-in clinic Thursday where she was tested for the flu.

"People go out of town, they go out of state,” said Wright. “If there's another state with high incident of the flu, you can actually bring it back."

While Daniell waited for her test results to come back, she at least felt grateful for previously getting the flu shot.

"The repercussion of not getting it is too severe and it's risky,” said Daniell.

Fifteen minutes went by and Daniell’s test came back negative, but so many others don’t and haven’t.

Wright said health care providers are expecting more confirmed flu cases as holiday travel continues. She said it’s important for people, especially travelers, to take the proper precautions to combat the virus.

"Try to stay healthy and get a good night's rest, drink lots and lots of fluids, and the main thing is doing good hand-washing," said Wright.

Wright said it’s not too late to get the flu shot, but it takes up to two weeks for your immunity to build up to full strength.

RELATED: Central Arkansas urgent care clinics see surge in confirmed flu cases

RELATED: Debunking flu-related myths as sickness spreads