LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — One thing that makes it hard to predict the impact of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, is that there isn't a clear enough picture of how severe it is or could possibly be.

Across social media are competing claims about which is worse: COVID-19 or the seasonal flu?

However, those who aren't making those claims are health officials.

The experts are looking at the numbers every day and have been saying consistently for the past two months that those answers simply aren't available yet.

Depending on how you crunch the data, COVID-19 might be much more deadly than the flu or it could be much less deadly.

Here's what is clear right now: COVID-19 is more contagious.

We also know that it tends to last longer than the flu. In mild cases, people are sick for about two weeks. In more severe cases, the sickness can last four to six weeks.

Keep up with the number of persons under investigations or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at the link below:

Arkansas Department of Health ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public about the novel coronavirus. During normal business hours (8:00am - 4:30pm), urgent and non-urgent calls, please call 1-800-803-7847. After normal business hours, urgent calls needing immediate response, please call 501-661-2136.

What is the novel coronavirus and what are the symptoms?

According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus, named as SARS-CoV-2, is a betacoronavirus similar to SARS and MERS.

All three of those viruses originated in bats.

"The sequences from U.S. patients are similar to the one that China initially posted," the CDC said, "suggesting a likely single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir."

The outbreak began in Wuhan, China and initial reports linked it to a seafood and animal market. But later on, patients reported they didn't have exposure to animal markets, "indicating person-to-person spread."

Symptoms of the coronavirus are hard to differentiate from other upper respiratory infections.

But they include coughing, chest pain, difficulty breathing and a fever.

Does the CDC recommend men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus?

According to Jason Puckett with our Verify team: "Not exactly."

This idea first went viral in 2017 after a blog post during "No Shave November" in regards to advice claiming that beards block respirators (surgical masks).

However, this is unfounded and the CDC has not said anything about shaving beards for this Coronavirus... yet.

Have companies like Lysol and Clorox know about this new strain of the coronavirus ahead of time?

No, the companies didn't know about this strain ahead of time.

Despite confusion about the "coronavirus" label on the can, these companies were aware of the general "coronavirus," and not the new strain COVID-19.

READ MORE: VERIFY: No, Lysol did not know about this strain of the coronavirus ahead of time

Did the woman in Mayflower have coronavirus?

Celia Hill, the woman who caused the coronavirus scare at the Mayflower City Hall on Wednesday, has been "cleared" and does not have the virus.

Criminal charges are pending and there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Arkansas at this time.

READ MORE: Criminal charges pending against woman who caused coronavirus scare, police say

What's the status surrounding Arkansas students studying abroad?

At this time, as Italy is one of the countries hit the hardest by the virus, we know that Harding University is suspending their students studying at the university's Florence campus effective Feb. 29.

The University of Central Arkansas confirmed back in January that they had suspended study abroad trips to China this summer in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We will update this information as we hear back from schools and universities with students abroad.

READ MORE: Harding students studying abroad in Italy to return home amid coronavirus outbreak

Is Arkansas running out of surgical masks that can help protect us from the virus?

While it's true that masks are virtually out of stock nationwide, and it certainly doesn't hurt to have one on, they aren't as effective as they may seem.

Sherwood Pharmacist Brian Koesy said masks are more useful for those who already are contracted with the virus from being more contagious.

However, surgical masks doesn't slow down someone from contracting COVID-19, Koesy said. "Virus particles are very tiny and they'll pass through a surgical mass, basically unhindered."

READ MORE: Face mask shortage in Arkansas amid coronavirus scare

If you believe you may have contracted the coronavirus, the CDC recommends staying home and staying away from other animals and people in your household.

If you plan to visit a doctor, call ahead of your visit to let them know you may have COVID-19 and plan to wear a mask.

RELATED: COVID-19: What you need to know about this coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Sen. Cotton claims China 'continues to lie' about extent of coronavirus outbreak