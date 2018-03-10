LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The first Friday in October is Go Pink for the Cure Day in Arkansas. The day is set aside for everyone to wear pink and promote awareness for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, a disease that one in eight women will be diagnosed with in their lifetime.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in this year's proclamation that he "urge(s) all of [his] fellow citizens to join [him] in helping to promote efforts for the prevention and treatment of this deadly disease."

Gov. Hutchinson also said that 410 breast cancer deaths are projected to occur in the state of Arkansas.

Throughout the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, events and organizations will be asking the public to wear pink or promote awareness in some way.

But how does wearing pink fight cancer?

It raises awareness.

We've all heard that everywhere, but how does that help fight cancer?

"Breast Cancer Awareness is very important in the fight against the disease," Dr. Gwendolyn Bryant-Smith, director of the UAMS Breast Center said. "Understanding your individual risk for breast cancer is imperative."

So it's about knowing the enemy. By teaching people how to prevent and test for the disease, we gain another tool against it.

But some are more likely than others to develop breast cancer. So awareness also teaches us to assess our risk.

"One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime which is approximately 12 percent of the U.S. population. However, a person’s individual risk might be more than 12 percent," Dr. Bryant-Smith said. "Each of us has different factors that contribute to our overall breast cancer risk. These factors include increasing age, significant family history, hormonal and reproductive changes, obesity, poor diet, lack of exercise and increasing mammographic breast density. "

Although breast cancer in men is less likely, it is still important to assess risk factors.

"Less than one percent of men, with an average risk, develop breast cancer," Dr. Bryant-Smith said. "Men with a genetic mutation or a genetic mutation in the family may be at increased risk for breast cancer. An estimated 2,550 new cases of male breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2018 with 480 male deaths."

Anyway, you may wonder if it's worth it to suit up in your best pink shirt. We're here to tell you, it makes a difference.

This year's Go Pink for the Cure Day is on Friday, Oct. 5. So break out the pink!

