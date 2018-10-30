LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Too much of anything is bad for you right? Well, that also goes for Halloween candy, specifically black licorice. The Food and Drug Administration has a warning about the candy.

Before you indulge in the darkest of Halloween treats, you may want to keep your consumption to a limit. The FDA has warned that too much black licorice could cause heart problems, including an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia, especially for those with heart disease or high blood pressure.

People 40 and older who consume about two ounces of licorice a day for 14 days straight are putting themselves at risk.

“If you take excessive amounts chronically, then that’s when you encounter problems with it,” said Pam Hill, Pharm.D., Arkansas Poison and Drug Information Center.

Black licorice contains glycyrrhizin, a sweetening compound derived from the licorice root. Consumption of the compound can lower potassium levels which can cause some people to experience abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, swelling and congestive heart failure.

“If you have an abnormal rhythm that can be potentially harmful, fatal. People that have health problems already or heart problems already, may be more prone to the sensitivity of the potassium levels," said Hill.

Check your label for licorice extract which you want to avoid too much of. If it’s just licorice flavoring, you're in the clear.

The FDA claims potassium levels are usually restored with no permanent health problems once you stop eating black licorice.

