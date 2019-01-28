The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare in the United Kingdom has released a report saying that some women can opt out of using the week of placebo pills while taking birth control, effectively skipping their period.

The report, which is used to help health care professionals when prescribing birth control, said that a woman could skip the placebo pill week and continue to take their contraceptive pills as normal.

In a BBC report, Dr. Jane Dixon with the FSRH explained that "there's no build-up of menstrual blood if you miss your break." She said that most women continue taking the placebo pills because the period indicates they aren't pregnant.

But Dr. Kay Chandler with Cornerstone Clinic for Women suggests talking with your doctor before you start skipping the week of placebo pills.