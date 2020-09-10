Young women needed for UAMS breast cancer research

UAMS says the goal is to find out about recent breast cancer treatment experiences to improve teaching materials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — October is "Breast Cancer Awareness Month" and UAMS needs your help for a study to improve breast cancer treatment.

Pearman Parker, Clinical Instructor for the College of Nursing at UAMS, said the goal is to find out about recent breast cancer treatment experiences to improve teaching materials.

"We don’t always ask our patients what they like or what we could have done better," said Parker. "That's what we want to focus on."

Parker is looking for young women (ages 18 – 45) who completed breast cancer treatment in the last 24 months. Sessions will be conducted on Zoom in a group format and last one to two hours.

Parker wants this to be a comfortable environment for women to openly share what was helpful in their treatment and what could be better.

"I'm curious about this group of women because 11% of new cases are in this age range, so I am curious what they need and what can we provide," she said. "I'm excited and I also expect to be surprised with what these women might say."