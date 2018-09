More details are emerging about what officials say happened during the fatal encounter between Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and Botham Jean, who was killed at his South Side Flats apartment last week.

The door to Jean's apartment was "slightly ajar," according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday, and Guyger – who lives in the apartment directly below Jean – entered the darkened unit, believing it was her own.

When Guyger saw Jean, she believed he was a burglar, the affidavit said.

Guyger then drew her firearm, and yelled commands at Jean, according to the affidavit. Jean "ignored" the commands, so Guyger fired her gun twice, striking Jean, the affidavit said.

Guyger told investigators that Jean moved toward her, sources told WFAA.

Guyger had gone to the wrong apartment after parking on the fourth floor of the South Side Flats apartments, the affidavit said.

Amber Guyger arrest warrant affidavit by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force, was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the case Sunday. She posted $300,000 bond and was released from custody shortly after she was booked into the Kaufman County Jail.

The case is still under investigation, both by the Texas Rangers and the district attorney's office.

District Attorney Faith Johnson spoke at a news conference Monday morning and said her office is "independently" looking at the case.

"Although [Texas Rangers] are investigating, still investigating, we are doing a thorough investigation and the grand jury will be that entity that will make the final decision in the charge or charges that will come out of this case," Johnson said.

© 2018 WFAA