The pumpkin spice may have rolled in early this year, but it won't be long before Arkansans get to experience the changing of the leaves.

But when exactly will we get to see that autumnal change?

For nature enthusiasts, there's an interactive map that predicts when fall colors will peak in every location throughout the country.

►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map -- just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

What's the expectation for us in Arkansas? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

- "Minimal" fall colors the week of October 15

- "Patchy" fall colors the week of October 22

- "Partial" fall colors the week of October 29

- "Near peak" fall colors the week of November 5

- "Peak" fall colors the week of November 12

- "Past peak" fall colors the week of November 19

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

---

*Interactive map by SmokyMountains.com.

© 2018 KTHV