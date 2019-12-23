HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — In 1912, Republican William Howard Taft was President of the United States.
"The Price of Paradise" was one of the most viewed movies released that year. And on Dec. 23 of that year, Hernando County resident Gracie Mae was born.
That makes her 107-years-old.
Gracie Mae has lived in Hernando County her entire life and had 12 children!!
She is the grandmother of Hernando County Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Harris.
The sheriff's office wished her a happy birthday in a Facebook post on Monday.
