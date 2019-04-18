NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Internet challenge went bad when a Gulf High School student cracked an egg on his mother's head, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, Michael Anthony Corley, 18, said on Facebook that if he got 300 comments, he would egg his mother and post the video online. On Wednesday, he cracked an egg on his mother's head.

His mother said she slapped him on the head, and he threw her onto the dining room table, causing an injury on her back, deputies said.

When Corley was interviewed, deputies said he admitted to egging his mom, but as he was cleaning it up, his mother slapped him on the back of the head, catching him by surprise. He said he bumped into her and she landed on the table.

He was charged with domestic battery.

