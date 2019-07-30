Small crafts are now allowed back on the Arkansas River, but the USACE advises boaters to be cautious, as the river isn't the same as it was two months ago.

In a statement, The Army Corps of Engineers lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River from the Arkansas-Oklahoma state-line to Sanders Lock and Dam in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

The historic river flood has completely changed from the river it was two months ago.

Boaters are advised to use caution due to the sand and sediment that has built up in new locations, debris still moving near the water's surface, the fact that rock structures along the bank of the river are beginning to resurface—some being shallow enough to hit.

