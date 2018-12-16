LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Hillcrest’s first mobile home, known as the "Anderson House," located at Beechwood and Kavanaugh, was moved Sunday morning, Dec. 16 just after sunrise to its new home on North Van Buren Street.

Hillcrest homes are known for attic windows, unique paint schemes, enchanting gardens, and hills. The house was moved to make room for a new restaurant, which will be built at the old Helmich Garage location.

The Anderson House is more than 100 years old and is deemed historic by the Hillcrest Neighborhood Association.

RELATED HEADLINES | Hillcrest neighborhood organizing to prevent demolition of historic homes

Steve Gardner, Gardner Custom Homes