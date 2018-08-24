LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - On any given day, you'll usually find 6-year-old Joshua Ward and his siblings elbow deep in the dirt. Most of the time, they're just in it for the fun. But this time, they struck some gold.

“I was digging over there by the pool and I just saw something,” Ward said. “I said, oh – I have to go tell my mom.”

What he found was a 10 karat gold class ring. A tiny piece of someone’s history. The question is, whose history? The family posted pictures on Facebook from every angle, hoping to find the owner: a Sylvan Hills High School Graduate of 1965.

“I lost my class ring and if I could get it back I’d love to get it back,” Joshua’s dad said. “It's from 1965 so it puts the owners at a pretty good age.”

Online sleuths think they’ve narrowed down who the grad might be. The only major clue is initialing etched into the band: G.R.H.

“We just want to get it back to the family it belongs to,” his dad said.

Until the owner comes forward and an official ring reunion happens, Joshua and his siblings will just keep digging.

“Looking for treasure, as they call it. And it just so happens they found some treasure,” the dad said.

