Students got a first account history lesson about the Holocaust Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Clinton Center.

Ben Stern is over 90 years old, but nothing is slowing him down from telling his story of surviving the holocaust. His oldest daughter even created a documentary about his life.

“I firmly believed in justice,” Stern said.

Ben Stern said his search for justice is what kept him alive through two ghettos and nine concentration camps during the Holocaust. It’s a reality that hasn’t faded from his memory.

He lost all his family except for a brother.

“He was the only one who survived from the whole family," Stern said. "I had nieces and cousins and uncles and aunts and a grandmother, and no one survived all that left me to search.”

His eldest daughter produced a documentary about his life, which was shared with Arkansas students at the Clinton Library. He hopes to have a hand in America’s future.

“Goin’ to be inherited by these generations and it’s so important they should know what hatred can do,” Stern said.

Since moving to America after he was freed, he has led battles to stop Nazis and hate speech in 1978 and again in 2017.

“We must speak out against hatred,” Stern said.

His daughter Charlene Stern said he's instilled his knowledge in her.

“I’m the student of my father’s life, my whole life,” she said.

The pair hopes this lesson is one no one forgets.

“I realize that in our world, in our country, we cannot have too many examples of courage, kindness, and hope," Charlene said. "And that’s who he is.”

Ben said if he could learn to not hate those who hurt him, anyone can learn to love.

“I hope they’ll remember this message, and it will strengthen them for their lives ahead,” Charlene said.

The 30-minute documentary titled ‘Near Normal Man’ will be shown to the public at the Clinton Center Thursday evening, Oct. 4.

