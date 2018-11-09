LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - While most people can remember where they were when the Twin Towers were struck, that's not so for those born after 2001.

Many Little Rock educators are making sure no one forgets, including the youth.

Students at Rockefeller Elementary School may be young, but they know a lot about the fatal day and hold it close to their hearts.

"It's a lot of heroes that fought for this day and I just think we should appreciate it," student Madison Crawford said.

"Most of those people sacrificed their lives trying to help other people," student David Edwards added.

Educating students on the topic is something Rockefeller Elementary School educators have been doing all year.

"Hoping that if we start teaching children early in life about cultural sensitivity that those things will carry them throughout life and we won't have events like 9/11 again," Rockefeller Elementary Principal Dr. Shoutell Richardson said.

Younger children grasp the events of September 11th through the arts. While for 9th graders in Mr. Zach Nance's class, it's a lesson in history and empathy.

"To discuss it and talk about it to see some actual footage because for me when I was young and it happened, seeing the footage is the thing that made it really hit home when I was a teenager," Nance said.

As we move further in time away from that day, these educators are making sure students learn

about it, and never forget.

"There's so many things that changed after September 11th and they need to be aware of that because they're living in a post-September 11th world," Nance said.

