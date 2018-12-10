LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Autographs are among the earliest things known to have been intentionally collected: autograph manuscripts were prized in the days of the Caesars, and are no less so today.

Autographs (including not just signatures, but original letters, manuscripts and documents) are historical records—but they can be much, much more.

The information contained in an autograph may be equally accessible from a facsimile, but there is no romance in a replica; for autograph collectors, there is no substitute for a document, even small a fragment of paper with a scrawled signature, that is a physical survivor of a time and place in the past.

This autumn, the Capitol displays a choice collection of autographs and other papers that testify to personal collecting enthusiasms of a person well known to the Capitol: Cory Cox, attorney and Chief of Staff for the state’s Attorney General.

The exhibit, “Collecting Passions,” offers a rich sample of originals—signatures and other items—that reflects Cox’s love of Arkansas’s history, particularly its political leaders.

Notable materials include the signatures of Governor John Little, who suffered a mental and physical collapse days after his inauguration in January 1907, and United States Senator Stephen Wallace Dorsey, a post-Civil War Republican after whom an Arkansas county was named, only to be later renamed by a Democratic-controlled state legislature.

“Collecting Passions” will remain on display through the second week of November.

