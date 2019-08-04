The people we call the Founding Fathers may need a more fluid title. Research indicates Gen. Casimir Pulaski, the war hero who came here from Poland, probably was intersex.

Historians describe the general as daring and flashy and is credited with saving George Washington's bacon in the Battle of Brandywine. He later moved to the South, dying in battle, but for years, the effort to identify the war hero's remains has led to a confused conclusion.

He was a she...or maybe somewhere in between.

“I never thought about that. I never gave it that much thought,” said William Peterson as he passed a bust of the Polish count in Little Rock’s Riverfront Park. “It's just wild that he hid all that. I guess because he had, he figured it would hurt his career.”

For 25 years, researchers have tried to determine exactly where Pulaski was buried. He died in the battle of Savannah, Ga., but bones entombed in a memorial puzzled analysts. The injuries matched those of the general, but some of the bones appeared female.



After years of calling the results inconclusive, scientists associated with the Smithsonian say Pulaski was probably intersex, with body parts of both a man and a woman.

DNA testing of Pulaski’s descendants appear to confirm the historic script-flip.

We don't know how much Pulaski kept hidden. The male qualities are obvious, including facial hair and male-pattern baldness.

To the people passing the bust in Little Rock, it doesn’t seem to matter and we seem ready to embrace it.

“I hope we are,” said Patrick Kriegbaum, on a lunchtime Pokemon hunt. “I hope everybody is. I'm certainly ready for it.”

“It doesn’t change my opinion at all,” said Marquis McElroy of Smackover.

“You judge a person by their actions,” said Jelcecia McElroy of Camden.

“I don't think it really matters,” said Peterson. “It's what he did.”

The Intersex Society of America estimates that modern medical professionals identify male-female abnormalities at a rate of about 1 in every 2,000 births. That's about 2,000 babies born every year in the US, but that doesn’t count people where it's not identified until they're older.