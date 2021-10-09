Arkansans share their stories and reflect on 9/11, 20 years later

Saturday marks 20 years since our country fell under attack, and Arkansans who have different memories from that day share them from all corners of the state.

"You could just see the fear,” Amber Ward, of Dardanelle, said.

"The smell, I will never forget it,” Rick Victorino, of Pine Bluff, said.

For Tony Haynes, September 11, 2001 is a date he'll always remember. His brother Larry was working in the South Tower when the second plane struck the World Trade Center.

He got out, but Haynes said his brother kept going back to help others left behind.

When the tower collapsed, no one heard from Larry anymore.

Two weeks later, Haynes said a portion of his remains were found in the rubble.

"He put his life on the line right here on American Soil,” Haynes said. “It’s just heroic.”

Rick Victorino spent the night of 9/11 standing near Ground Zero. He was a firefighter and at the time was traveling for construction work.

While in Jersey City on assignment, he volunteered to help first responders at Ground Zero.

"Biggest thing I did was minor first-aid and gave water and stuff,” Victorino said.

Others were back home watching live television when the attack unfolded.

Some of us were only kids, just like Amber Ward.

She dropped her friend off at the airport in Little Rock.

Little did she know, she would be stuck in lock down for hours as all air-travel came to a halt.

"Planes were landing on the air strip and everyone was getting off,” Ward said.

One woman planned to join the army that day, but her ceremony to get sworn-in came to a halt.

She turned on the television and soon found out why. She contemplated on her decision, and two weeks later Lakisha Waters made the choice to join because she knew her country needed her more than ever.

"He said 'are you ready?' I said 'yes, I'm more than ready now to do it now.' I swore in, and I had an awesome time, and I'd do it again,” Waters said.

These Arkansans all have different memories from 9/11, but one thing in common, they will never forget how it felt that day.