LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock is an ever-changing city.

From the growth out west to the revitalization in the east.

But our roads are marked with history.

We've learned that some of the past is even preserved in the name. So next week, THV11 is putting it in reverse, to find out exactly where the names originated. But first - how STREET SMART are you?

Do you know how Markham Street earned its name? It runs right across Little Rock from Chenal to downtown. We'll make it easy on you - here are a few choices.

THV11's Nathan Scott will have your answer on THV11 This Morning on Monday, November 5.

© 2018 KTHV