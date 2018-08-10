HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Hot Springs police this afternoon responded to a call about shots fired in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

Two victims are in critical condition and several people have been detained. Hot Springs police say that some of the people involved drove to the front parking lot of the police department, so the parking lot is currently roped off for investigation.

Stay with THV11 for the latest, as this is a developing story.

We are currently unaware if this is still an active scene. We will update with further information.

© 2018 KTHV