UPDATE - Police have identified the suspect as Demarion Banks, 25, who had an altercation with the two victims. He then pointed the gun at bystanders and shot at a subject that was not involved. That subject then returned fire on Banks, who then fled the scene and drove to the police department.

The two victims are still in critical condition.

Banks has been charged with two counts of first-degree battery and five counts of aggravated assault. He is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL - HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Hot Springs police this afternoon responded to a call about shots fired in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

Two victims are in critical condition and several people have been detained for questioning. Hot Springs police say that some of the people involved drove to the front parking lot of the police department, so the lot is currently roped off for investigation.

The scene is no longer active, and there is no danger to the public.

