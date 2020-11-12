Hot Springs Walmart closes location for cleaning, sanitization

Walmart decided to temporarily close its Hot Springs Supercenter location at 1601 Albert Pike Rd. on Friday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Walmart decided to temporarily close its Hot Springs Supercenter location at 1601 Albert Pike Rd. on Friday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

This is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 12, providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7a.m.

Walmart released an official statement on the matter:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.