SCOTT, Arkansas — A 64-year-old grandmother and her 9-year-old grandson died in a house fire in Scott after the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office along with local fire departments responded to a residential fire on Walkers Corner Road Sunday morning.

Crews arrived around 8:40 a.m.

During the course of fighting the fire, the bodies of Diana Nicholas and her grandson were found.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

More on this story as it develops.